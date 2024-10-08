Chasing the Wind: Scott Appelman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Every October, our state, and the whole world, comes together on Balloon Fiesta Park.

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is grounded in tradition. Folks look forward to the bright shades of fantastic shapes, the sounds, places and faces.

For the first time in recent memory, our excitement for Balloon Fiesta is different. At just 66 years young, Scott Appelman — founder of Rainbow Ryders Balloons — passed away in August.

With a single balloon, and a vision, Appelman changed the way we fly at fiestas.

Watch the video above for the full story.