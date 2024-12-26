Christmas lunch served to military members, seniors across Albuquerque

There were several places offering a piece of Christmas Wednesday afternoon to make sure no one felt alone or left behind.

Kirtland Air Force Base hosted a Christmas meal for retirees, military members and their families.

KOB 4 spoke with a commander who was out serving meals Wednesday morning. He says as someone who’s experienced first hand what it’s like to be away from this family during the holidays, it’s important to make sure people feel seen, and that they have a home away from home.

“I’ve been in the Air Force for 30 years, I started as a junior airman, and there were many holidays when I didn’t have a place to go home,” said Col. David Wyrick, Kirtland AFB’s deputy installation commander. “Being here and helping serve others helps me to show them that they’re valued, we care about them, and they’re not forgotten, even though they’re serving away from home.”

About 10 miles from the base, the Department of Senior Affairs held its annual Christmas Luncheon at the Manzano Mesa Multigenerational Center.

A spokesperson for the department says they served a classic holiday menu to nearly 150 seniors. They wanted to provide a welcoming atmosphere for older adults, looking to connect and celebrate this Christmas.

“It is super impactful. We want to provide a fun and safe place for everyone to go, especially our seniors. It is important for them to come and socialize. We don’t only provide lunch for them, we also provide socialization,” said Brittani Torres, Manzano Mesa Multigenerational Center’s manager.