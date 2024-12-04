City and state leaders announce plans to redevelop Expo New Mexico

City and state leaders announced Tuesday they are ready to redevelop the expansive piece of land in the center of Albuquerque.

“This is the center of Albuquerque. The center of Albuquerque deserves a refresh and a restart. That’s what you do,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Lujan Grisham says the state is ready to hit that restart button.

“It is my hope and desire, that this becomes a re-energized effort to modernize, to improve, to create opportunity in a much bigger area than just the state expo or state fair property itself,” said Lujan Grisham.

The governor says the state will release a bid on Wednesday, asking developers to submit their ideas for how to redevelop the 236-acre piece of state land nestled between some of Albuquerque’s oldest and most overlooked neighborhoods.

“This area is in serious need of a jolt of energy,” said Speaker of the House Javier Martinez. “Folks have been asking and clamoring for something different, a different vision for this space.”

There are already a lot of ideas on the table, and that’s why affordable housing is at the top of everyone’s list.

“This is an opportunity to meet the housing needs of a very diverse group of homeowners who have been waiting far too long for the state to be able to think about a vision,” Lujan Grisham said.

But what about the Albuquerque Downs Racetrack and Casino, which occupies roughly a quarter of the state fairgrounds?

“There is a long term lease that is not expiring in the next two years, four or six,” said Lujan Grisham. “So for now, I would expect that the racino stays for a large amount of time.”

What about the New Mexico State Fair?

“Those of you who have attended the fair, you recognize that we have outgrown the facilities and the property here,” said Eric Serna, a New Mexico State Fair commissioner.

“I met personally with many of the 4H and AG groups who are really ready for a restart and a refresh,” said Lujan Grisham.

The governor says she wants to see real movement on this by the end of the legislative session in March. Some elected leaders are optimistic.

“There’s skin in the game for all of us, so we might actually be able to do this instead of just a wonderful study that we could never deliver on,” said Mayor Tim Keller.

The governor did confirm the 2025 state fair will still go on at Expo New Mexico, but it’s hard to say if that will be the last one.

The governor and other state leaders say there’s already conversations about where a new state fairgrounds could go.

Lujan Grisham says they’ve already decided it needs to be near the center of the state but suggested that does not automatically mean Albuquerque.

“Imagine, if you will, that Valencia County could offer up some interesting proposals, that the South Valley right here in Bernalillo County. Bernalillo County ought to think about where would a new developed platform in space be. Maybe Torrance County, maybe Edgewood and Santa Fe, where we are looking at I-25 and I-40 corridors that allow New Mexicans who already use that mode of transportation to come and stay at the fair,” said Lujan Grisham.

These are all ideas right now. It seems the governor wants state lawmakers and the state fair commission to lead those conversations, but don’t expect any final decision anytime soon.