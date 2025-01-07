City Council passes ordinance on vacant properties in downtown Albuquerque

A new year brings new laws for Albuquerque, and new fees for some property owners.

City councilors were back at it Monday night, passing the Downtown Vacant Premises Ordinance. It forces the owners of some buildings that have been unoccupied for more than nine months to pay to register their properties every year. This includes buildings from 1st to 8th streets between Gold and Copper.

Councilor Joaquin Baca proposed the bill, saying the vacant properties downtown attract crime and negative activity, and that fixing them up would make the area safer and bring more opportunities.

“We have properties that have been empty for over 40 years,” said Baca.

Baca says an example is what’s known as the Gizmo building on 4th and Central. He says it’s owned by the Church of Scientology and has been vacant for 46 years.

He says it’s been up for sale for about 25 years, but all offers have been turned down. The property connected to it, the Kress building, has also been vacant for decades.

“For some reason, that became OK to just have tons of properties on our iconic Route 66 just sit empty,” Baca said.

The fees range from $1,000 to $5,000 a year based on the square footage of the ground floor of the building. That money will go back toward the city’s efforts to revitalize downtown.

Baca says if property owners are actively trying to bring in tenants or sell, the city will work with them.

“We’re not here to punish people. If you’re a good actor, that’s working, absolutely,” said Baca. “There’s tons of opportunities to help property owners.”

That bill passed on a 7-2 vote.

We’re also monitoring the ordinance councilors are considering to improve the city’s housing voucher program. It allows people to apply for rental assistance through the city and requires the Health, Housing and Homelessness Department to make the program more efficient and transparent.

Councilors have not yet gotten to that vote.