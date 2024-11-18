City councilors to address proposed social media policy, legislative priorities

Councilors will lay out their priorities for hot topics such as getting people into housing, infrastructure and curbing crime.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque City Council will take up a proposed social media policy for city employees and departments and the city’s legislative priorities.

Councilor Renee Grout introduced the proposed policy, directing the city to develop content guidelines, including behavioral expectations and disciplinary measures. It comes as employees have come under fire for their content on social media.

Meanwhile, councilors will address three big priorities that the City of Albuquerque has for the regular New Mexico Legislature session in January.

Crime

The city is proposing to expand Albuquerque Community Safety’s Violence Intervention Program to all high schools. They’re also proposing to establish a dedicated fentanyl court, stricter penalties for street racing and building up the behavioral health system.

Getting people into housing

The city wants to see a “Tenant Bill of Rights” for renters. They also want to focus on new policies for vacant and dilapidated buildings, hotel-to-residential conversions and an overhaul to the housing voucher system.

Infrastructure

The city wants to see more funding for its Rail Trail project. They also want to focus on fire station construction and pedestrian infrastructure, including a new bridge to connect Mesa del Sol to Isleta Amphitheater.

You can read the full Nov. 18, 2024 agenda for the Albuquerque City Council here: