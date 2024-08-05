City councilors to discuss e-bikes, new airport, changes to city charter

Summer break is over for Albuquerque city councilors. They are getting back to work Monday night, and it's not going to be an easy first-meeting back.

Tonight could be the night we finally learn if Albuquerque voters will have an extra question on the November ballot. We’re talking about a proposal to modify the city’s charter, and lower the threshold of votes needed to win a city election.

Right now, candidates need to earn at least 50% of votes to win, or there’s an automatic run-off election.

City Council President Dan Lewis’ proposal would change that to whichever candidate earns the most votes wins, even if it’s less than 50%.

City councilors already approved this proposal on a 6-3 vote back in June. As expected, Mayor Tim Keller vetoed the proposal, arguing voters already raised the threshold to 50% back in 2013.

His veto message reads:

“Current efforts nationwide to reform city elections are focused on promoting democracy and civic engagement, not anti-majoritarian policies like the current amendment, which would allow a minority of voters in the city to select our mayor, and a minority of voters in city council districts to select city councilors.”

But Lewis believes this change will benefit the city.

“A good way forward in how we do our elections. It allows for more diverse candidates to be able to run,” said Lewis.

Six city councilors already voted in favor of this proposal, and that’s how many votes it will take to override the mayor’s veto. So it seems likely Albuquerque voters will have to make the final decision during the November election.

NEW REGULATIONS FOR E-BIKES

City councilors are also expected to vote on a few other city charter changes Monday night and on some new regulations for e-bikes in Albuquerque.

City Councilor Brook Bassan’s bill would allow more types of e-bikes on all paved trails, while also setting a 20 mph speed limit citywide. It also gives the city more discretion when it comes to e-bikes on unpaved trails.

It seems the proposal is a mixed bag among e-bike enthusiasts, who suggest it may be too much too fast.

“We’re not sure that it’s really this may or may not be the right night for a final decision on the bikes on unpaved trails and for the speed limit. But if they can at least make progress on allowing Class 2 on the paved trails, I think that would be the best option for tonight,” said Patrick Martin, an advocacy director BikeABQ.

DOUBLE EAGLE II AIRPORT

City councilors are also expected to vote on a proposal opening up Double Eagle II Airport. That’s the city’s secondary airport on the West Side for other types of uses. We’re talking businesses, lodging, film studios, renewable energy, and other non-aviation ventures.

Monday night’s city council is just getting started, and we’ll be sure to bring you the big updates.