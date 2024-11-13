City launches pilot grant program for businesses to ‘Renovate and Reinvest’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency has launched a pilot program designed to enhance the look and feel of businesses in Albuquerque.

The “Renovate & Reinvest” program will provide a matching grant of up to $95,000 for business owners to enhance the aesthetics and functionality of their buildings.

This program is open to properties within these areas:

Mayor Tim Keller and other city officials hope this program will incentivize property owners to make long-lasting improvements that will spur growth and make communities feel more vibrant.

“We’re helping local business owners improve their curb appeal and be part of the vision for a better, stronger Albuquerque,” the mayor said. “This funding will help businesses make a real difference in the look and feel of our neighborhoods, and revitalize key areas of our city.”

The MRA is accepting applications on a rolling basis until they fully allocate all of their funds. A cash match is required for all of the awards, which is based on business size.

Learn more about the program on the MRA’s website.