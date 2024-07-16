City of Albuquerque highlights transit clean-up operation

Albuquerque officials are working to improve public safety on city buses. On Monday, the city gave an update on their transit operation along Central.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque officials are working to improve public safety on city buses. On Monday, the city gave an update on their transit operation along Central.

According to Albuquerque police, they made over 100 felony arrests at bus stops in the last two weeks.

“We want number one to clean up the bus stops. I am tired of getting complaints that there are individuals using fentanyl, that there are individuals who are loitering at these locations. Above all, they have felony warrants and should be in jail at these locations,” said APD Chief Harold Medina.

Officials say they have added more security at bus stops including 24/7 patrolling at the Alvarado bus station, and added 2,600 cameras at buses and bus stops.

Right now, the focus is on Central, but officials hope to expand clean-up efforts.