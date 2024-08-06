City of Albuquerque hosting annual APS school supply drive

The City of Albuquerque is collecting donations through August 16 at Animal Welfare city shelters.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque is working with its partners on the Corporate Volunteer Council of New Mexico for a school supply drive.

The drive is going on now through August 16. The goal is to raise $3,000.

The city is collecting donations through its One Albuquerque Fund donation site. Those funds will go to the APS Foundation to purchase supplies at the APS Community Clothing Bank & Supply Barn. They say these donations will enable teachers and counselors to request the exact items they need for their students.

You can also drop off donations of supplies (e.g., notebooks, pens, markers, crayons) at City Hall, libraries, the ABQ Museum and the Balloon Museum.

