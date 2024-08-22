City of Albuquerque moves forward with plans for youth homeless shelter

For years now, city leaders championed the long-awaited Gateway Center as their top solution to homelessness. Now, they're expanding.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – For years now, city leaders championed the long-awaited Gateway Center as their top solution to homelessness, but construction issues are still causing delays.

Mayor Tim Keller made it clear during his State of the City speech that the city will need even more resources to address homelessness.

Now, work is already underway to convert an old hotel into the city’s first major Gateway Center expansion.

“We have very focused programs for men and women and family. But I think that recognizing that 20 year olds, 21 year olds, need a very different environment is exactly what we’re focused on,” said Dr. Samantha Sengel, the city’s chief administration officer.

That’s what the old San Mateo Inn near I-40 is expected to provide once crews finish renovating it.

“We’re right in the phase right now of determining the level of the renovation that’s going to require. So we’re all aiming for 2025,” said Sengel.

The city purchased the building for nearly $5 million earlier this year, with plans to convert it into the city’s first youth homeless facility. That’s after a recent report found a significant group of 15 to 25 year olds experiencing homelessness never utilize the city’s existing resources.

“A lot of our young adults do not access adult-based services, because they don’t consider themselves necessarily to be adults, even though they’re 18, 19,” said Gilbert Ramirez, director of the city’s Health, Housing, and Homelessness Department.

But that doesn’t mean facilities like the Westside Shelter are the right place for them either.

“They’re at a stage in their life that they need different types of support, and if we have a dedicated location for them, we can ensure that they have appropriate supports,” said Sengel.

That’s the big idea behind the city’s Gateway Center expansion plan, a network of five different facilities providing specific resources for specific groups.

The original Gateway Center will provide navigational services for women and men. The Westside Shelter, now Gateway West, will still provide 600 beds for whoever needs them. While the new Youth Gateway Center houses young adults, and another converted hotel offers services for families experiencing homelessness.

There’s also plans for a recovery gateway, a micro-community dedicated to people suffering from addiction.

“This is a system of support, and we recognize that when you have individuals that are sleeping in a shelter, the most important thing we can do is ensure that they have access to support services,” Sengel said. “Supporting individuals with true case management and walking along with them where they are and bringing them to housing. That model has been proven out in not only in Albuquerque and other places.”

City leaders say the new Youth Gateway Center is expected to house between 30 and 50 young adults at a time.

By this time next year, city leaders expect their entire Gateway system will be able to help up to 1,500 people a night. But that depends on if these new projects meet their deadlines.

But when can we expect the original Gateway Center – which has been under construction for almost three years now – to be fully up and running? It seems the city is betting on next summer.

The city’s chief administrative officer says there’s already more than 300 people utilizing the Gateway Center right now, and a new sobering center is expected to open this fall, along with a navigation center for men in the winter.

We’ve seen more delays than grand openings over the years, and with an estimated $70 million price tag – split between the city, state and feds – it’s easy to assume the worst about the project. But city leaders are asking the community to think about the big picture.

“We really need the community to believe in this model and get behind us in the sense that this is the place that we are investing to ensure that people have the support they need to move them from unhoused and living on the street through support services, and moving them towards the opportunity to be housed,” said Sengel.

City leaders say more announcements about the Gateway Center are coming this fall.