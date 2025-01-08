City of Albuquerque prepares roadways for winter storm

The temperatures will continue to drop Tuesday night, and the City of Albuquerque is ready.

16 plow drivers are on standby and crews have already started spraying roads and bridges with brine.

“As temperatures drop, we rise to the occasion—prepared to take action in real time as One Albuquerque,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “Our support services are fully activated across the city, From ACS to the Gateway Center and Gateway West, to APD, AFR, and beyond, every team is ready to come together and ensure our community remains safe and warm.”

ACS is offering rides for people who need shelter from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.. Folks can also can (505)-418-6178 to request transportation and ACS will give you a ride.