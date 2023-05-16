City of Albuquerque secures $2M for purchasing Walmart on San Mateo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque said Monday they secured $2 million in funds to purchase the now-vacant Walmart on San Mateo.

While the funds aren’t enough to buy it outright, the city says Walmart is willing to negotiate if the building doesn’t sell.

Community leaders are beginning to plan input meetings to discuss what to do with the building if the city buys it.

The city said a coalition is working with the community on those efforts. Coalition members include State Senator Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, State Representative Janelle Anyanonu, Senate President Pro-Tempore Mimi Stewart, City Councilor Pat Davis, and Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa.

Last month, we reported Walmart will spend about six months trying to sell the building before negotiations begin.

