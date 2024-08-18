City of Albuquerque to delay raising fees for food truck owners

The move comes as food truck owners took to social media to share about how the city reportedly raised fees by "around 600%"

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After food truck owners took to social media to express their frustrations with the City of Albuquerque raising their licensing fees, they’re delaying those plans.

The city issued this statement Saturday:

“We have heard your feedback about the Food and Retail Service Ordinance and are going to delay the implementation so we can adjust the fee structure based on your input.”

Food truck owners had planned to protest the increase Monday.

The city told KOB 4 they adjusted the ordinance because they felt the ordinance was outdated and that food trucks were in the same category as hot dog carts.

