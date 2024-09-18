City of Albuquerque to host ‘City Hall in Your Neighborhood’ series

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and other city leaders will visit neighborhoods and hear about their concerns directly.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Mayor Tim Keller and other city leaders are kicking off the “City Hall in Your Neighborhood” series Wednesday.

The mayor will go around to different neighborhoods in Albuquerque to speak with people and hear their concerns directly.

The event Wednesday is from 9-11 a.m. at the Don Newton-Taylor Ranch Community Center on Kachina Street, just off of Montaño. It’s free and open to the public.