City of Albuquerque to host ‘Cruzin’ into the School Year’ event this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque is working with local partners to make sure students and families are “Cruzin” into the new school year.

The “Cruzin’ into the School Year” event is August 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mesa Verde and West Mesa Community Centers. The city will give away backpacks and school supplies, while supplies last. There will be some fun activities, like games, a car show, food trucks and more.

Your student must be present for the giveaways and you must pre-register for the event. You can click here to do that and learn more.