City of Albuquerque to host tree lighting and small business popup

The event is set for Tuesday in Civic Plaza.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque is kicking off the holiday season with a special event in Civic Plaza this Tuesday evening.

The free “Shine Bright and Shop Local Pop Up and Tree Lighting” event is Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the Albuquerque Civic Plaza. It’ll feature local pop-up shops, delicious treats, family-friendly fun and, of course, the holiday tree lighting.

Sara Mannal, a community outreach manager for the city, stopped by to talk about it in the video above.