City of Gallup announces safety plans for Intertribal Ceremonial parades

Safety is top of mind for officials after a near-disastrous incident at a parade in 2022. Here is what officials are planning and also the status of the man in that incident

GALLUP, N.M. — The City of Gallup announced their safety plans for the annual Intertribal Ceremonial parades happening next month already.

Safety is paramount as, you may remember about two years ago, a man caused panic after driving his SUV drunk through the route, hurting more than a dozen people. Earlier this year, a judge sentenced that man, Jeff Irving, to a mandatory treatment plus five years of probation.

Organizers are continuing to evolve their safety plans to further prevent another situation like that. This year, leaders say they will clear the roads several hours before the parade begins. There also won’t be street parking along the route.

Anyone parking in the surrounding neighborhoods are reminded to keep roads and intersections clear.

This year’s parades will take place August 8 and 10. The overarching event is August 2-11.