City of Gallup lifts restriction on water use

GALLUP, N.M. — Six days after restricting water use due to a major water main break, the City of Gallup lifted that restriction at noon Tuesday.

The city says they’re working diligently to restore tank levels and will assess the situation each day.

While the city lifted the restriction, they want citizens to conserve water as much as possible. They say the water system is very sensitive and could take “up to two weeks” to return to normal operations.

The city’s water department has a water loading station for the health and safety of those who need water for their homes.

If you’re experiencing discolored water, the city alleges there’s no impact to public health. They say it’s due to “naturally occurring minerals” getting mixed up in the iron pipe of the water main.

The city is therefore asking citizens to limit self-flushing to let the system refill and the minerals settle.

If you have any questions, reach out to the water department at 505-863-1207. After hours, you can call the utility dispatch at 833-863-1212.

MORE: