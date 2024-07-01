City officials urge Las Vegas residents to conserve water

The City of Las Vegas continues to bounce back after flooding caused mandatory evacuations last week.

LAS VEGAS, N.M. – The City of Las Vegas continues to bounce back after flooding caused mandatory evacuations last week. But, as the city looks to get things back up and running, there are concerns over the city’s water.

Las Vegas officials are urging residents to conserve water. This comes after the city’s water treatment plant was compromised due to flooding debris from the Calf Canyon/Hermit’s Peak burn scars.

Officials say they are working to refill the city water reserves. Nonessential businesses are starting to open up after temporarily closing their doors earlier this week to help conserve water.

“We did have to shut down, you know, businesses because we were down to the two-point-something million gallons, you know, basically to two days worth of water,” said Mayor David Romero. “But that’s still not enough, we all got to do our part and still conserve until we get to that maximum reserve, because as you see, as you know, we’ve been seeing the weather, you know, next week doesn’t look good. So we want to do is try to build our reserves in preparation.”

Las Vegas officials set up two bottled water distribution sites for residents that is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.:

Rodriguez Park at 1308 Grant Street

Robertson High School Mike Marr Gymnasium Parking Lot at the corner of Mills Avenue and 2nd Street

For more information, call 505-454-1401.