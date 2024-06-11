City opens new multigenerational center in Santa Barbara Martineztown

The city officially opened its newest multigenerational center in an iconic part of town.

Mayor Tim Keller officially cut the ribbon on the Department of Senior Affairs’ new center in Santa Barbara Martineztown. The building near Edith and Indian School is a 5,000-square-foot community hub for people of all ages.

“I think in many ways a symbol of overall of the resurgence of Albuquerque, of our historic neighborhoods that have always been alive and well, but all of a sudden now we are reinvesting in our core,” Keller said.

The city’s been working on this site for almost two years now, and they’re not done with the upgrades just yet.

New playground equipment among other things will debut at a later date.