City plans to file another lawsuit against Adam Food Market

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque is not giving up its fight against the Adam Food Market. It’s a business on East Central near Pennsylvania that has been attracting criminal activity for years, according to police.

The city previously took the business to court in an effort to shut them down, saying they had violated the city’s nuisance order, but a judge ruled in favor of Adam Food Market.

At a news conference Tuesday, Mayor Tim Keller and Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina announced they have increased patrols around the store.

“We had recent events as late as this weekend, we recovered firearms and trafficking amounts of narcotics inside the premises,” Keller said. “We have had some discussions with the different ownership groups of course, but the bottom line is crime continues.”

In the last couple of months, there have been multiple incidents outside the store – assaults, homicides, and an officer-involved shooting.

The crimes are not just happening in the parking lot though, APD says undercover officers have been able to buy illegal drugs in the store.

“There was actually individuals and the concerning part to us is, it was individuals who were just inside the front door, who were within view of the employees,” Medina said. “And my understanding from narcotics is, as people came in, they would be hit up to purchase narcotics by these individuals just inside the door, and our detectives, our supervisors, they all feel that without a doubt that the individuals who are working inside the store are well aware of what was occurring.”

APD isn’t just concerned about the drugs, they say this is one of the deadliest areas in the city.

“This location has had the most murders than any other location in the Southeast Area Command – seven in the last four years, all at this location,” APD Southeast Area Commander Luke Languat said.

While the city lost its previous lawsuit against the market, officials say they are ready to file a new lawsuit with the hope of changing what the area is known for. The Albuquerque city attorney says they plan to file that suit early next week.