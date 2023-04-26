City nixes plan for visitor center at Elena Gallegos Open Space

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque said Wednesday they won’t move forward with building a visitor center at the Elena Gallegos Open Space.

The city said all studies found the facility would have a minimal impact on the surrounding area. However, community input pushed the city to not pursue the project further.

The city says Elena Gallegos Open Space gets over 200,000 annual visitors annually. Last year, they proposed building a visitor center with a classroom and a coffee bar.

In response, protesters expressed concern about the project’s environmental impact and disruption to the area’s scenic views. They also claimed the project would violate an old purchase agreement.

Now, with that project halted, the city will focus on trail work and renovating signage, benches, tables and other amenities on the open space.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department will also work on improving safety on Simms Park Road near the open space.

The department also plans to invest up to $2 million into upgrading a nature center at the Tijeras Arroyo Biozone.

