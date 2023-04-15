Civic Plaza party celebrates passage of Glory’s Law

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — People are gathering at Civic Plaza in downtown Albuquerque to celebrate Glory’s Law Friday evening.

“Physical disability, mental disability, doesn’t matter what kind of disability, you have this bill to protect you,” said Sen. Craig Brandt. “Glory’s Law just makes sure that anyone with a disability can’t be discriminated against when it comes to an organ transplant because of their disability.”

The namesake of the law is five-year-old Glory Seller who has Down syndrome. Her mom, Christy Seller, wanted to protect Glory and her three other children with Down syndrome that she adopted.

“Christy, her mom had seen a story in Texas, where a young man had passed away because they refused to give him a heart transplant because of Down syndrome, because he had Down syndrome,” Brandt said. “And that was the only reason.”

Brandt said that has never happened in New Mexico – and they want to keep it that way.

After missing out in the last 30-day session, Brandt and bipartisan cosponsors Rep. Jenifer Jones and Sen. Moe Maestas brought the bill back for this session – along with help from UNM football coach Danny Gonzales.

Albuquerque’s Civic Plaza is lit up Friday night to celebrate Glory’s Law and the girl it’s named for.

Organizers say it’s Donate Life Month, so they are encouraging everyone to sign up to be an organ donor to give the gift of life.