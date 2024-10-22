Cleanup efforts begin in Roswell following deadly flooding

The deadly flash flooding over the weekend in southern New Mexico may be over, but many people are just starting on the long road to recovery.

Roswell and the surrounding area got pounded with heavy rain Saturday evening — a monsoon’s worth of water in just hours. Roads remain washed out and some people are still stranded.

On Monday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an emergency declaration for Chaves County to get $1 million in funding to help with relief efforts.

“I’m grateful for the swift actions taken by local authorities and our state departments to help communities in need. My administration is on the ground assisting and will continue to provide robust support for relief efforts,” said Lujan Grisham in a statement.

Big puddles of water are still in parts of Roswell Monday. Some streets are still showing the aftermath of all the rain the city got this weekend.

Muddy roads and debris are still getting cleaned up, and homeowners are trying to sort through the damage to their homes.

The National Guard says they rescued about 300 people over the weekend.

KOB 4 spoke to one homeowner who says he thought he’d have to climb up on his roof to escape the quick rising floodwaters

“This backyard right here was like four inches when I got here. Within 20 minutes, it was waist deep, starting on the back porch, licking the back porch. Then, it was a matter of minutes before it was in the house. At that point, you just grab what you can’t replace, which is animals,” said Chase Harper, who lost part of his home in the flood.

Harper says his garage and shed are total losses, but he’s just grateful that his family is safe Monday.

Roswell Mayor Tim Jennings says the city is getting a better idea of the damage Monday. He says there’s a lot of work to be done to repair roads, and city leaders are estimating a few hundred homes were damaged.

Right now, he’s asking for people’s help with cleanup efforts

“Keeping people out off the streets, please. We have so much damage in streets, you know, I think we might have eight or 10 bridges already identified that we have to replace. And you know, those are, you know, $5 million a piece,” said Jennings.

The mayor says it’s going to take a long time to clean things up, but the help from neighboring communities has been a huge help.