Clear bag policy takes effect for school sporting events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – For the first time, folks will have to bring a clear bag to any sporting event in the district.

“It’s really just to enhance safety for our students and our families, who are always come out every Friday night, game night, our basketball games, anything like that. It’s really just so they know that they’re safe,” said Sidney Olivas, a Los Lunas School marketing and media specialist.

Olivas explained there are exceptions to the clear bag rule.

“Diaper bags, medical bags, those are allowed. You can have a diaper bag if you are bringing a child with you. Binoculars, camera gear, cameras, as long as they’re not in a bag, you can bring those as well. So you are subject to search. It’s just to make sure everyone is just complying with what they’re allowed to bring in,” said Olivas.

Bags that are smaller than 4 ½ x 6 ½ inches are also allowed – those don’t need to be clear.

Olivas explained they got the idea from a different school district in the state and decided to implement it.

“It’s just something that’s kind of the norm that you’re seeing if you go to a college game or a professional game, it’s just become standard practice. And so most people have been pretty positive about that change,” Olivas said.

Los Lunas and Valencia High schools were the first to kick off the new policy Friday.

Many families say they don’t mind it:

“We live in different times now, and so I guess we have to do what’s safe for our kids and for everybody,” said Stella Molina.

“It gave me an excuse to accessorize more with my cricket. So I’m excited,” said Laura Silva.

But not everyone thinks the policy is necessary.

“Is there something that’s happened that we do need to, or what’s the problem? I don’t believe we need to,” said Dolores Marquez. “We’ve never done this before, and I don’t know if it’s going to start encouraging people to bring stuff in that’s not legal.”

KOB 4 did see some people get turned away at the door, but they were just asked to put their bags in their cars.

We checked in with other school districts to see what their policies are. Albuquerque Public Schools says right now, it doesn’t have an established bag policy.

We also wanted to know if bags are searched at the door at all stadiums, and we are waiting to hear back on that.

For Rio Rancho Public Schools, they also don’t have a districtwide clear bag policy for its sporting events. But a spokesperson told us the bag policies are set by the individual schools. For example, Cleveland high school requires fans to bring clear bags or small clutch bags that are no bigger than 4 1/2 × 6 1/2 inches, like we saw in Los Lunas.

Statement from Rio Rancho Public Schools:

“At this time, Rio Rancho Public Schools (RRPS) does not have a district-wide clear bag policy for attendees of our athletic events. Some individual schools, such as V. Sue Cleveland High School (CHS), have implemented guidelines for visitors which require the use of clear bags. The specific verbiage for CHS can be found here. This is in line with RRPS Policy 915.

RRPS has dedicated and experienced security personnel present at all sporting events, and all bags are subject to search upon entrance into the district’s athletic facilities regardless of whether or not a campus practices clear bag guidelines. The safety of our students, staff, and visitors is a top priority for Rio Rancho Public Schools.”

To view the full RRPS Policy 915, click here.