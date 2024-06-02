Climber rescued after falling more than 50 feet in Sandia Mountains

A loose boulder or a failed anchor are worst case scenarios for rock climbers in the New Mexico wilderness.

“Most of the time things go well, climbing is inherently a dangerous sport. There are variables that are out of people’s control and sometimes things go sideways, and accidents do happen,” said Steve Larese, a spokesperson for the Albuquerque Mountain Rescue Council.

That became an unfortunate reality for two climbers in the Sandia Mountains Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m. when a 48-year-old woman fell more than 50 feet.

KOB 4 spoke to the incident commander as rescuers were still working their way to her Saturday night.

“There was two climbers involved. We have already gotten the first climber out, he only had minor injuries, and he has been brought back and treated by EMS,” said Tony Gaier a New Mexico State Police incident commander.

12 and a half hours later officials were able to get the woman down and to a local hospital.

“There was definitely some high angle from where she was trying to climb up. It is very steep terrain,” said Gaier.

Larese says these incidents are rare, especially involving experienced climbers who train for the specialized sport.

“We are very grateful that this was not a fatality. Most of our fatality recoveries do involve falls, so you know that is a point of good news here,” said Larese.

Whether you’re an experienced rock climber or just want to enjoy the walking trails, there are things you can do to stay safe as summer weather sets in.

Officials recommend keeping snacks and plenty of water and Gatorade on hand. It’s also a good idea to have a good GPS and make sure someone knows where you’re hiking. If it’s a longer hike or climb, make sure you know when the sun will set.

“Even if you think you are going to be back with plenty of time, we always recommend you bring a headlight just in case so you have illumination. With just some basic precautions on a front end, we hope everyone has a really enjoyable and safe time in New Mexico’s outdoors,” said Larese.