Cold front brings cooler temps, gusty winds, some snow Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A cold front is moving through Wednesday and bringing cooler temperatures, gusty winds and even some snow to New Mexico.

The National Weather Service posted winter weather advisories and even some warnings for northeastern New Mexico, which will face snow Wednesday.

Elsewhere, gusty winds and cooler temperatures will be the weather story, mostly.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares the full weather forecast in the video above.

