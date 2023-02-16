Cold temperatures expected in New Mexico Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Very cold temperatures will continue Thursday, with highs varying around 17 to 27 degrees below the 1991-2020 averages. A warming trend will then begin Friday through the weekend with high temperatures peaking on Sunday.

Breezy to windy conditions are forecasted each day along and east of the central mountain chain Saturday through Tuesday, then the potential exists for a widespread strong wind event on Wednesday. There will also be a chance for rain and snow showers along and west of that mountain chain this weekend, then more so during the first half of the work week.

