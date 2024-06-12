Commissioners select top 3 Bernalillo County manager candidates 

The Bernalillo County commissioners narrowed down their search for the next county manager.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Bernalillo County commissioners narrowed down their search for the next county manager.

The top three candidates are Cindy Chavez, Marcos Gonzales, and Joseph Lessard.

“I would like to thank our local search committee for doing such a professional job in recommending a strong group of candidates. We are thrilled to be one step closer to the selection of our next county manager. BernCo needs someone at the helm to keep the positive momentum going for all the wonderful things we are accomplishing for our community. We believe the three finalists have leadership qualities that will keep us moving in the right direction,” said County Commission Chair Barbara Baca in a statement.

We have seen some heated county commissioner meetings all around this hiring process. Some commissioners have voiced concerns about the transparency of the selection process.

Bernalillo County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada has said some commissioners are “working outside of the boundaries” to hire a new manager.

He and other commissioners tried to re-establish a different hiring process earlier this year. That motion failed, but the county compliance office is investigating their hiring process.

Out of the top three candidates, only one is an internal candidate.

The local candidate is Marcos Gonzales, he is the current county executive development officer in Bernalillo.

Other candidates are from out of state, including Cindy Chavez. She’s a former county supervisor from California. Then there’s Joseph Lessard. He served as the assistant city manager in both Austin and Dallas.

Current county manager Julie Baca is retiring on June 30.