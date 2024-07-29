Community center to close for construction on North Valley Aquatics Center

The community center will close as crews work on construction of the North Valley Aquatics Center.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center in the North Valley will close for construction Monday through next Sunday.

Crews will work to connect the power at the nearby North Valley Aquatics Center. As a result, the community center will close until August 4.

The aquatic center will include an outdoor pool, a waterslide and an indoor wellness pool for water therapy. It will likely open next year.