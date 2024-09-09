Contestants show off their animals during the New Mexico State Fair

Along with all the fun to be had at the state fair, there's also a group of New Mexicans who are working hard.

Vicente Scott from Capitan was showing off his award-winning rabbit Sunday morning at the New Mexico State Fair.

“It was great. It’s my first time, and she won best of breed, which means she’s the nicest rabbit out of the breed,” said Scott.

In fact, dozens of 4-H kids from across the state came to show off their animals, and hard work over the last year.

Harry Lee from Grants also won big, his rabbits took home the Grand Champion banner for rabbit meat trio.

“I always handle mine, so that way it makes it easier for the judge to judge the rabbit, pick it up, check it,” said Lee. “They look at the meat quality, overall quality of the rabbit.”

It’s already been a long week for the young competitors. Kourtney Brandenburger is showing her steers Wednesday, but they get a blowout every day to stay show ready.

“We usually wash them, and then we’ll soak them up one or two weeks or days out of the week. And then we’ll comb them a couple of times different ways, and then we’ll blow them, and then comb them again, blow them, fluff them. I’ve been fluffing them for an hour now, so we’re almost done,” said Brandenburger.

It’s more than just primping, every agriculture competitor says there are early mornings and late nights caring for these animals.

“I just love her. She’s my favorite, and I will love her, and I will cherish her always,” said Scott.

Bailey Trujillo from Artesia and her goat “Sylvia” are division champs. She says the biggest win is sharing her love for agriculture.

“It’s awesome because was their age at one point, and it’s so awesome being able to see the younger generation being into the agriculture industry,” said Trujillo.

Sharing how important it is to our state.

“Everything kind of goes hand in hand. If we return the favor to the farmers, the ranchers, they’ll keep providing for us,” said Lee.