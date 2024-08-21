Convicted ‘Rust’ armorer could get new trial or release from prison

This comes after charges against Alec Baldwin were dropped with prejudice earlier this year.

SANTA FE, N.M. — In the fatal “Rust” movie set shooting case, convicted armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed could get out of prison or get a new trial.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer set a hearing for next month to consider a motion for Gutierrez-Reed’s immediate release – and a motion for a new trial or dismissal.

About a month ago, that same judge threw out Alec Baldwin’s criminal case with prejudice. His lawyers pointed out the prosecution suppressed evidence.

Gutierrez-Reed is currently serving 18 months for involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.