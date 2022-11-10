Couple arrested by APD for apartment homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police arrested a couple accused of murdering a 65-year-old man at a northeast Albuquerque apartment complex in September.

Emery Gallegos and Savannah Davis, both 19, were each charged with the alleged murder of William Vencill, 65.

This occurred during a September 15 dispute over a parking spot at the Mission Hills apartment complex, 10000 Menaul Boulevard NE, where they lived. Albuquerque police officers began their investigation after finding Vencill around 2 a.m. that day with a fatal gunshot wound.

Detectives say they used surveillance video and other methods to identify the couple, who were taken into custody Wednesday at a bowling alley where Gallegos worked.

The couple allegedly told detectives they were concerned with Vencill parking near the apartment. The couple confronted him while he looked for a spot and, as he backed away from them, Davis stood behind his vehicle to try and stop him from leaving.

When it appeared Vencill was leaving in his vehicle, Gallegos reportedly told police he fired one gunshot through the back passenger window to scare him. That’s when police say Vencill was shot and killed.

The couple will be booked into MDC on an open count of murder and a count of tampering with evidence.