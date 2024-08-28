Couple suing Albuquerque police and city over chief’s crash

Todd Perchert and his wife are suing them after Chief Harold Medina ran a red light to escape gunfire and T-boned his vehicle back in February.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department and the City of Albuquerque are facing a new lawsuit over a crash the chief caused earlier this year.

Todd Perchert and his wife are suing them over the crash involving Perchert and APD Chief Harold Medina earlier this year.

Medina slammed into Perchert after running a right light to escape gunfire in February. Perchert says he lost thousands of dollars and countless hours that he put into his vintage Ford Mustang he was driving at the time of the crash.

Perchert went to the hospital with a broken collarbone and scapula, eight broken ribs and other injuries to his face. Medina and his wife, who was riding in the front seat, walked away without injuries.

The Percherts and their attorney claim Medina violated multiple state laws and department operating procedures when the crash happened. They also say the city is responsible because it was negligent in hiring, training and supervising Chief Medina.

The 20-page lawsuit also states Todd Perchert is unable to work, and has “suffered damage to the value and enjoyment of his life” because of his injuries from the crash.

The couple wants this to go to a jury trial and they want reimbursement for damages from the crash.

The chief was under heavy fire already over this crash. Earlier this week, City Councilor Louie Sanchez filed a complaint, alleging misconduct by the chief and claiming the chief intentionally did not turn on his body camera at the scene.