Court docs: 5th suspect arrested for deadly 2022 house party shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Court documents show on Wednesday authorities arrested the fifth suspect in the murder of 18-year-old Jada Gonzales.

Authorities arrested 19-year-old Jese Escobedo Barrios at a home on Copper Mountain Trail N.W. He is accused of filming the shooting the night Gonzales was shot.

In 2022, police responded to a call of shots fired near a home in northwest Albuquerque.

Court documents show Barrios was in the car at the time of the shooting. Police say he was part of the group that got kicked out of a house party for having guns.

Last year, APD arrested Julian Prieb, Cruz Medina, Jesse Parra, and Isaiah Espinosa in connection to the shooting.

Medina, Parra, and Espinosa are facing murder charges. Prieb is facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

Barrios is facing several charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder. He is set to appear in court Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

MORE: