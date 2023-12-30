Court hearing delayed for man accused of crashing into house, killing homeowner

A man accused of crashing into a house and killing the homeowner was expected to make his first appearance in court Friday, but that didn't end up happening.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man accused of crashing into a house and killing the homeowner was expected to make his first appearance in court Friday, but that didn’t end up happening.

“I believe, your honor, this may be a reset,” said defense attorney Susannah Rogers. “I’ve been informed by the officers that he is on suicide watch and is currently unable to appear by Zoom.”

The hearing for Mark Castello was pushed back for medical reasons. It’s now set for Saturday.

Castello is charged with homicide by vehicle, DWI, driving with a revoked license, and drug charges.

Investigators say Castello was driving a white Ford Expedition when he crashed through the garage door of the home.

“He just took off and went straight through the stop sign and into that home,” APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said.

“There’s one vehicle in the house that pushed the vehicle that was it looks like garage even further in the house, so there’s two vehicles inside the house,” said Lt. Jason Fejer with Albuquerque Fire Rescue.

Both Castello and the homeowner, Brian Peterson, were taken to the hospital. Peterson didn’t survive.

Before towing Castello’s SUV away, police searched it and reportedly found several open alcohol containers inside.

“He did admit to smoking meth and marijuana,” Gallegos said.

This isn’t the first time Castello has found himself in trouble with the law. He pleaded guilty to five separate DWI charges in 1992 and 1993. Since then, he’s managed to avoid DWI charges, but he did rack up convictions related to domestic violence, embezzlement, and forgery.