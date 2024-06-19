Crews respond to bosque fire in South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — East and westbound lanes of Rio Bravo have been shut down due to a fire in the bosque Tuesday.

According to Bernalillo County Fire Rescue, the fire is burning dry bush and fallen branches and leaves on the ground.

BCSO deputies are assisting firefighters with traffic control, and closed Rio Bravo in both directions at the river.

No one has been injured, and no structures are threatened at this time.

