Crews to work on U.S. Highway 82 in rockslide area

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. — Crews will remove loose, unstable rocks in an area of U.S. Highway 82 where a rockslide closed the highway for days earlier this year.

NMDOT says rock scaling operations will begin Monday from around mile marker 6 to mile marker 7. Work will happen Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., until the project is complete, likely by the end of June.

In January, a rockslide happened in that area and closed the highway for multiple days.

The work will remove loose and possibly unstable rocks and address safety concerns stemming from that closure.

If you’re traveling in that area, expect intermittent road closures during the project. Plan accordingly, slow down and expect delays.