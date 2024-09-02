Crews work to repair water main break in Rio Rancho

Construction workers were busy Monday morning in Rio Rancho after a water main broke overnight.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – Construction workers were busy Monday morning in Rio Rancho after a water main broke overnight on High Resort Boulevard near Highway 528.

“I was completely unaware. I woke up to this, and now we have this situation,” said Jan Ciesko, who lives by the water main break.

Ciesko and his neighbors woke to low water pressure at home Monday morning.

“I was not sure if this is a problem on my end if I should call the plumber or if it’s a problem with the infrastructure,” said Ciesko. “I’m happy it’s not a problem on my side, but something else is going on we have to fix.”

Traffic was closed on the side with the main break and crews were working on replacing the burst pipe.

KOB 4 asked neighbors in the area if they saw or heard the water main break.

“It was late in the evening and I just heard a big ‘Boom’ which freaked me out because it didn’t sound like a backfire or any shots, but it was a real loud boom,” said a nearby neighbor.

The city crew says the water main line was an older pipe and that’s most likely what caused the break.

“I don’t know any way you can see what’s occurring underground, so I know it’s going to happen, especially with the sandy soil,” said Bob Causer, who lives by the water break.

Residents would be without full water for most of the day.

“If worse comes to worst, go buy gallons of water, that’s it. Be like the old days, go wash up little things of water,” said a neighbor.

The Rio Rancho Sports Complex didn’t have water either, but people there didn’t seem to mind. Neighbors were glad they at least had some water.

“I hope it will be fixed soon,” said Ciesko.

High Resort has been blocked if you’re turning onto it from Highway 528 all day. The city crew expects water to be restored hopefully by the end of the day.