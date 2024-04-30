Cristian Nava out again with torn ACL

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Cristian Nava is out again, just three weeks after New Mexico United announced he was ready to play after rehabilitating a torn ACL.

“We’re devastated to announce that Cristian Nava has reinjured his ACL, forcing him to miss the rest of the 2024 season. Join us in wishing Nava a full recovery,” a social media post from New Mexico United stated Tuesday.

The news is heartbreaking for many local fans. Nava, an Albuquerque High School graduate, earned the 2022 Golden Ball as the USL Academy Playoffs’ top player while playing for the New Mexico United Academy.

In March 2023, Nava tore his ACL just before the season started. Nava was available for selection ahead of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match two weeks ago at Rio Rancho High School after training with his teammates.

Beyond missing the 2024 season, there is no timetable for Nava’s return.

