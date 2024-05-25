Critical fire danger expected this weekend in New Mexico

Dangerous fire weather conditions are expected to peak Saturday with red flag warnings in effect statewide.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dangerous fire weather conditions are expected to peak Saturday with red flag warnings in effect statewide.

Peak wind gusts of 40 to 55 mph will be possible around the state with high wind gusts of 60 mph expected over southwest Chaves County. Blowing dust will also be a concern.

The winds and critical fire weather will likely subside Sunday and end by Memorial Day. It is still expected to be dry and breezy.

