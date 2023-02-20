DA drops gun enhancement charge against Alec Baldwin in ‘Rust’ shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office confirmed Monday it is dropping the gun enhancement charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust.”

Baldwin is still facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the case.

Heather Brewer, spokesperson for the district attorney’s office, shared the following statement:

“In order to avoid further litigious distractions by Mr. Baldwin and his attorneys, the District Attorney and the special prosecutor have removed the firearm enhancement to the involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of Halyna Hutchins on the “Rust” film set. The prosecution’s priority is securing justice, not securing billable hours for big-city attorneys.”

The charge was also dropped against “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

Baldwin, Gutierrez-Reed, and “Rust” assistant director Dave Halls are expected to make their first court appearances, virtually, Friday.

MORE: