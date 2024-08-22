DA Sam Bregman calls for legal reform in New Mexico’s Children’s Code

We're getting a better idea of how children are getting guns from Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman. He says it's further proof our state's Children's Code needs an overhaul.

Bregman says his policy is to not even consider negotiating a plea deal with children unless they divulge how they got their gun. Because of that, his office learned that out of 37 cases this year involving children with guns, most of them got their gun through the messaging app “Telegram.” It’s an app used to send text messages and join chat groups.

Parental controls company “Bark” calls Telegram potentially one of the most dangerous apps they’ve come across. It allows kids to send messages that self delete, browse the web directly in the app, and talk to and meet up with strangers.

“It’s far too easy for them to go on social media and two hours later, meet up with someone in Albuquerque and buy a gun from them,” said Bregman.

Bregman says a concerning increase in gun violence among teens, and changing technology are reasons the Children Code needs an update.

19 teens have been charged with first-degree murder since Bregman first took office 18 months ago. But the last time the Children’s Code got an overhaul was around 30 years ago.

“So all of social media, all of the way children are communicating, all the time now when they post a picture of themselves holding a gun and get a bunch of likes, that didn’t even exist back then,” Bregman said.

Right now, under the law, children can only be charged as adults in first-degree murder cases. Bregman would like to open that up to second-degree murder, armed robbery, and rape cases.

He also wants to change the law so people sentenced as juveniles can be held in custody until they’re 25.

“We believe that that extension will give courts more time to work with these young people to get them on the straight and narrow,” said Bregman.

In the meantime, Bregman says he will continue taking his message of gun violence prevention to our schools.

He says he’s working with the attorney general’s office to figure out how to hold Telegram, and other social media apps, accountable for contributing to crime.