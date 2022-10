ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Weatherman Steve Stucker arrived at Balloon Fiesta Park early Sunday morning. There’s still a yellow flag on the field for now.

Check out the video for his full forecast.

Pilots just finished their briefing. The flag is yellow as officials monitor drainage winds. Stay tuned for more information about today's events. — Balloon Fiesta (@balloonfiesta) October 2, 2022

BALLOON FIESTA