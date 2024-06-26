DEA family summit spreads awareness on substance abuse

DEA agents are hosting the annual Family Summit in Shiprock. It'll continue Wednesday, giving people the chance to learn more about substance abuse in New Mexico.

SHIPROCK, N.M. – “We want them to know that the DEA wants to partner with them and help them get the word out about what happened to their loved one. Hopefully, to prevent a tragedy like that from occurring again,” said a Carlos Briano, a public information officer of the DEA El Paso Division.

The DEA El Paso teamed up Tuesday with over a dozen organizations for the third annual Family Summit in Shiprock.

Officials say since New Mexico has the most federally recognized tribes, Shiprock was the best place to hold the summit.

“Tribal lands have been devastated by substance use, substance use disorder, substance use misuse,” said Briano.

People attending the summit were able to listen and share experiences to help spread awareness about fentanyl and other drugs. They could also check out more than 25 resources available in our state.

“So we don’t want to just talk about the devastation that substances do in our communities. We also want to talk about solutions, we want to talk about treatment, we want to talk about prevention education,” said Briano.

“I felt heard I wanted to be heard, and I want others to know that we’re not alone in what we go through,” said Karena Johnson at Tuesday’s summit.

Johnson is Navajo and Più and grew up in the Southwest. She says she was in an abusive relationship and lost a loved one to substance abuse. She hopes sharing her story will help others and let them know they’re not alone.

“So you know things will start taking one step at a time and that’s all you can do,” said Johnson.