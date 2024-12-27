Deadline extended for Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire victims to file claim

Victims of the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak wildfire now have more time to file a claim. The deadline is pushed to March 14.

But that’s not all, lawmakers also approved an extra $1.5 billion in aid. A court ruled earlier this month, allowing non-monetary damages from the fires to be included in those claims.

This resolution also allows victims to apply for no cost five-year flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program.