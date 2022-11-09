Decision 2022: Tracking New Mexico’s congressional districts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – In New Mexico, all three U.S. House seats were up for grabs this election.

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, KOB 4 has called the races for New Mexico’s 1st and 3rd Congressional Districts.

Results for District 1:

KOB 4 is calling the race for New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District – Democratic incumbent Melanie Stansbury is projected to win. At last check, she has 59% of the vote.

Her challenger, Republican Michelle Garcia Homes, has 41% of the vote.

Results for District 2:

Democrat Gabe Vasquez has 51% of the vote right now. Incumbent Republican Yvette Herrell has 49% of the vote.

Results for District 3:

KOB 4 is calling the race for New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District – Democratic incumbent Teresa Leger Fernandez has 54% of the vote, and her opponent Alexis Martinez Johnson has 46%.

