Decision 2022: Tracking New Mexico’s congressional districts
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – In New Mexico, all three U.S. House seats were up for grabs this election.
As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, KOB 4 has called the races for New Mexico’s 1st and 3rd Congressional Districts.
Results for District 1:
KOB 4 is calling the race for New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District – Democratic incumbent Melanie Stansbury is projected to win. At last check, she has 59% of the vote.
Her challenger, Republican Michelle Garcia Homes, has 41% of the vote.
Results for District 2:
Democrat Gabe Vasquez has 51% of the vote right now. Incumbent Republican Yvette Herrell has 49% of the vote.
Results for District 3:
KOB 4 is calling the race for New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District – Democratic incumbent Teresa Leger Fernandez has 54% of the vote, and her opponent Alexis Martinez Johnson has 46%.
MORE: