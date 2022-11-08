Live blog: 2022 New Mexico Midterm Election coverage and results

It’s Election Day! As of Monday morning, more than 439,000 New Mexicans have cast their ballot. Polls are open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Follow along with our live blog for the latest coverage and updates.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Polls are now open in New Mexico as voters decide their preferred candidates in the 2022 midterm elections.

Up for grabs are seats in New Mexico’s three congressional districts plus the governor race. Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham and Republican Mark Ronchetti each made their case to voters and Libertarian Karen Bedonie is also on the ballot, as the final day of the race is here.

The pitches may boost numbers which officials say were down pre-Election Day from midterms in 2018. However, Election Day is expected to bring a surge of voters to the polls.

NM voting: GOP shows expected strong turnout, outpolling Dems by almost 2,800+ by 9 a.m. #nmpol pic.twitter.com/NXDdNGOk7c — Matt Grubs (@MattGrubs) November 8, 2022

If you’re voting, you can learn more about registering, as well as what you’re voting for, where you can vote and what you’re voting on at the Secretary of State’s website.

Statewide, the New Mexico Attorney General race will either be won by Republican Jeremy Gay or Democrat Raul Torrez. Whoever wins will take over for Democrat Hector Balderas.

If you’re in Congressional District 1, incumbent Democrat Melanie Stansbury is facing Republican Michelle Garcia Holmes. In CD-2, incumbent Republican Yvette Herrell is facing Democrat Gabe Vasquez. In CD-3, incumbent Teresa Leger Fernandez is facing Republican Alexis Martinez Johnson.

In Bernalillo County, Democrat John Allen, Libertarian Kaelan Dreyer and Republican Paul Pacheco are facing off to replace outgoing county Sheriff Manny Gonzales.

According to an Albuquerque Journal poll, Allen is at 42%, Pacheco is at 36% and Kaelan Dreyer is at 6% – but 16% of people polled were undecided, leaving the race up in the air.