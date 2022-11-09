Lujan Grisham projected to win second term, Ronchetti concedes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is the projected winner in the race for New Mexico governor.

At last check, Lujan Grisham has 52% of the vote, while her Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti has 46%.

Lujan Grisham thanked the crowd and New Mexicans at the end of the night.

She said it was a hard four years with fires, floods, inflation and a deadly pandemic — but New Mexicans are resilient.

Ronchetti conceded Tuesday night, saying his campaign fell short and, now is the time for New Mexicans to come together.

He said we all need to work together to see things get better, and that it’s going to take work from both sides.

