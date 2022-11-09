Vasquez, Herrell in a dead-heat for CD-2 US House seat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – In New Mexico, all three U.S. House seats were up for grabs this election.

While Democrats swept the races in New Mexico’s 1st and 3rd Congressional Districts, the 2nd Congressional District race isn’t over.

KOB 4 projects Democrat Gabe Vasquez earned 96,253 votes – 50.265% of the votes – and Yvette Herrell earned 95,238 votes – 49.735% of the votes – with all precincts reporting.

NBC News is projecting similar results: 96,252 votes, 50.251%, for Vasquez and 95,289 votes, 49.749% for Herrell.

Either projected margin is outside of the 0.25% threshold that would trigger an automatic recount.

Gabe Vasquez’s campaign issued the following statement Wednesday morning:

“This race remains very close and we are closely monitoring the counting of all remaining ballots. We look forward to updated results from the Secretary of State.”

On Tuesday night, KOB 4 called the races for New Mexico’s 1st and 3rd Congressional Districts:

In District 1, Democratic incumbent Melanie Stansbury is projected to win with 59% of the vote, while Republican Michelle Garcia Holmes has 41% of the vote.

In District 3, Democratic incumbent Teresa Leger Fernandez is projected to win with 54%, while Republican opponent Alexis Martinez Johnson has 46%.

